EU recognises COVID-19 Certificates of Togo

The European Union’s Commission has recognised the COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by two more third countries – Singapore and Togo – as equivalent to those issued by the EU Member States.

The decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Singapore and Togo are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate were adopted by the Commission on November 24.

Whereas from today, the two countries will be connected to the EU’s system, as a result of which their COVID certificates will be accepted throughout the block under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

“This means that holders of certificates issued by these two countries will be able to use them under the same conditions as holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate. At the same time, the two countries agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel from the EU to their countries,” the Commission explains in a press release issued regarding the matter.

Singapore has thus become the first Southeast Asian country, whereas Togo has become the first sub-Saharan African country interconnected to the system.

Commenting on the decisions, the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, pointed out that now 51 countries and territories in five continents are now connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system.

“With the end of the year holidays approaching, I want to reaffirm to travellers the importance of this tool to underpin the confidence to travel inside and outside the EU,” Commissioner Reynders said amongst others.

The decision comes at a time when the EU is looking into the possibility of changing the rules under which vaccination passports are issued and discussing whether third doses should be included in these documents.

So far, all 26 Schengen Area countries, as well as non-Schengen EU members – Ireland, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus – are connected to the system.

The European microstates of Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City and San Marino are also part of it.