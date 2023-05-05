Faure Gnassingbé met with Charles III
Before the coronation, leaders of Commonwealth member states met with King Charles III at Marlborough House, the organization's headquarters.
President Faure Gnassingbé, whose country joined the Commonwealth last year, was present.
After the meeting, the leaders of Commonwealth member countries met privately to discuss issues of mutual interest.