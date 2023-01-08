Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

Freedom for 46 Ivorian soldiers

The 46 Ivorian soldiers pardoned Friday by the Malian junta arrived Saturday evening at the airport of Lomé for an official welcoming ceremony by President Faure Gnassingbé himself.

The soldiers released with the Ivorian president © DR

The 46 Ivorian soldiers pardoned Friday by the Malian junta arrived Saturday evening at the airport of Lomé for an official welcoming ceremony by President Faure Gnassingbé himself.

The latter and his head of diplomacy, Robert Dussey, played a decisive role in this complicated affair.

After the stopover in Lomé, the contingent flew to Abidjan where the military were greeted as heroes by the country’s highest authorities.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

A diplomatic success

A diplomatic success

The leader of the Malian junta, Assimi Goïta, granted his pardon with total remission of sentences to the 49 Ivorian soldiers imprisoned since July 2022 in Bamako.

Mali, Ivory Coast: a difficult mission

Mali, Ivory Coast: a difficult mission

The Togolese president visited Mali and Côte d'Ivoire on Wednesday. He met with junta leader Assimi Goïta and Ivorian head of state Alassane Ouattara.

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.