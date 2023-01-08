Freedom for 46 Ivorian soldiers

The 46 Ivorian soldiers pardoned Friday by the Malian junta arrived Saturday evening at the airport of Lomé for an official welcoming ceremony by President Faure Gnassingbé himself.

The latter and his head of diplomacy, Robert Dussey, played a decisive role in this complicated affair.

After the stopover in Lomé, the contingent flew to Abidjan where the military were greeted as heroes by the country’s highest authorities.