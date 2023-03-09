Rubriques

'Fruitful exchange' between Togo and France

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, held talks on Thursday in Paris with his counterpart, Catherine Colonna.

Robert Dussey and Catherine Colonna on Thursday in Paris © MOFA France

"The fruitful exchange with Robert Dussey focused on the prospects of the partnership between France and Togo, the regional situation, and France's commitments in West Africa," said the minister.

Ms. Colonna discussed the prospects for deepening the Franco-Togolese partnership, particularly in the areas of economic investment and support for Togolese development and security strategies.

They also shared their analysis of the regional situation.

The minister expressed France's support for regional initiatives on peace, security, and development, and emphasized the continuation of French engagement in a new balanced, reciprocal, and responsible partnership dynamic, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron in his speech of February 27th.

