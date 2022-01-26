Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries

Iran and Togo agreed to develop cooperation in several areas

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Robert Dussey © IRNA

Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey.

The two foreign ministers discussed different issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues.  

The two sides agreed on forming a joint working committee, exploring the possibility of launching embassies in the two capitals and exchange of trade delegations.

The Togolese foreign minister also invited Amirabdollahian to pay a visit to Lomé and Iranian foreign minister welcomed the invitation.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.