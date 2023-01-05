Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

Mali, Ivory Coast: a difficult mission

The Togolese president visited Mali and Côte d'Ivoire on Wednesday. He met with junta leader Assimi Goïta and Ivorian head of state Alassane Ouattara.

Faure Gnassingbé (L) and Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday in Abidjan © DR

The Togolese president visited Mali and Côte d'Ivoire on Wednesday. He met with junta leader Assimi Goïta and Ivorian head of state Alassane Ouattara.

Mediator in the crisis between Abidjan and Bamako, Mr. Gnassingbé is trying to free 46 Ivorian soldiers recently sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Malian justice. The discussions are delicate.

The Malian putschists do not seem to want to give in. The Togolese president is trying to persuade them.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.