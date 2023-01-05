Mali, Ivory Coast: a difficult mission

The Togolese president visited Mali and Côte d'Ivoire on Wednesday. He met with junta leader Assimi Goïta and Ivorian head of state Alassane Ouattara.

Mediator in the crisis between Abidjan and Bamako, Mr. Gnassingbé is trying to free 46 Ivorian soldiers recently sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Malian justice. The discussions are delicate.

The Malian putschists do not seem to want to give in. The Togolese president is trying to persuade them.