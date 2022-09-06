Rubriques

Mali wants to impose its tempo

The 3rd meeting of the Support Group for the Transition in Mali (GST-Mali) opened on Tuesday in Lomé.

Abdoulaye Diop © UN

"I reaffirm here that Mali remains open to all partners who wish to support the country with strict respect for its sovereignty and the legitimate aspirations of the Malian people", declared the Malian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop.

Relations have been strained in recent months between the ruling junta in Bamako and European countries. The French Force Barkhane was forced to pack up. 46 Ivorian soldiers have been arrested and Russian Wagner mercenaries are deployed in the country. Conflict also with the UN Force in Mali.

Robert Dussey, the head of Togolese diplomacy confirmed for his part the commitment of his country in favor of Mali.

'The international community should provide constructive support to bring the Malian party to resolve the difficulties through dialogue’, he said.

Silencing the Guns

In its efforts to continue the “Silencing the Guns” initiatives throughout the year and beyond, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), will commemorate the 2022 Africa Amnesty Month (AAM), for the surrender and collection of illicit weapons, from 5 to 6 September 2022, in Lomé.

First results of the Togolese mediation

Three female Ivorian soldiers arrived home late Saturday after being detained for nearly two months in Mali, while 46 others remain jailed in a case that has heightened tensions between the West African neighbors.

