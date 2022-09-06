Mali wants to impose its tempo

The 3rd meeting of the Support Group for the Transition in Mali (GST-Mali) opened on Tuesday in Lomé.

"I reaffirm here that Mali remains open to all partners who wish to support the country with strict respect for its sovereignty and the legitimate aspirations of the Malian people", declared the Malian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop.

Relations have been strained in recent months between the ruling junta in Bamako and European countries. The French Force Barkhane was forced to pack up. 46 Ivorian soldiers have been arrested and Russian Wagner mercenaries are deployed in the country. Conflict also with the UN Force in Mali.

Robert Dussey, the head of Togolese diplomacy confirmed for his part the commitment of his country in favor of Mali.

'The international community should provide constructive support to bring the Malian party to resolve the difficulties through dialogue’, he said.