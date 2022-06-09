Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Togo

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Faure Gnassingbé on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the President of Togo, who offered his condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the role of the late president in the comprehensive development that the UAE is witnessing.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed friendship relations and cooperation opportunities across the economic, developmental and renewable energy fields, which serve the development process in the two countries. They also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.

Attending from the Togolese sides were Affoh Atcha-Dedji, Minister of Road, Rail and Air Transport, Sandra Ablamba Johnson, Secretary-General of the Togolese Presidency, Sani Yaya, Minister of Economy and Finance, and Mohamed Saad Ouro, Togo's Non-resident Ambassador to UAE.