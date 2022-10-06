Rubriques

New ambassadors accredited in Lomé

Three new ambassadors presented their credentials to President Faure Gnassingbé on Thursday.

These are the representatives of Ivory Coast (Moriko Tiemoko), Hungary (Endre Tamas Feher) and South Korea (Jung-taek Lim), all in residence in Accra (Ghana).

These diplomats pledged to boost bilateral cooperation.

If economic exchanges are sustained with Côte d'Ivoire, they are much less so with Budapest and Seoul.

