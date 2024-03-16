The African Political Alliance (APA) was launched in May 2023 at the initiative of Togo, aiming to create an informal framework for cooperation among countries sharing the ideals of pan-Africanism and those determined to work towards a politically strong, independent, self-assured, and non-aligned Africa.

Robert Dussey, Togo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the geopolitical and diplomatic necessity for Africa to reassess its relationship with the rest of the world to enhance its representation within multilateral institutions and global governance.

The APA seeks to establish an independent and sovereign political force, acting freely on the international stage, and emancipating Africa from any foreign tutelage or interference that may lead to crises and instability on the continent.

Promoting multi-alignment is central to the APA's agenda, advocating for foreign policy alignment solely based on the national interests of African countries, as reiterated by Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé.

On March 15, ministers of foreign affairs and representatives of APA member and observer states convened in Bamako, Mali, to review and strengthen the draft of the Alliance's founding Charter.

Participants renewed their commitment to an Africa that is self-assured, sovereign, and fully responsible on the international stage, amidst profound global transformations.

The APA aims to speak with a unified voice, promote pan-African ideals, bolster solidarity among member states, defend sovereignty and interests, combat external interference, and provide political, diplomatic, and economic support for peace promotion and counterterrorism efforts.

The next ministerial conference is scheduled to take place in Lomé to finalize and adopt the APA Charter, marking another significant step towards enhancing Africa's role and influence in international forums.