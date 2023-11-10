Rubriques

Saudi-African Summit is pivotal shift in partnership

Riyadh is hosting a summit between Saudi Arabia and African nations, signaling the beginning of a strategic partnership covering political, economic, investment, security, and cultural domains.

The Saudi-Africa summit, which launches on Friday, aims to strengthen shared interests, foster development, and ensure stability.

Saudi Arabia enjoys significant trust and respect among African leaders, being considered a linchpin for both the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The trade volume between Saudi Arabia and African countries reached SAR 74.735 billion ($20 billion) in 2023.

Exports accounted for SAR 53.071 billion ($14 billion), while imports totaled SAR 21.664 billion ($5.8 billion).

This underscores the increasing economic ties between Saudi Arabia and African nations, reflecting the mutual benefits derived from their collaboration.

In a demonstration of Saudi leadership, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has actively supported international and regional efforts aimed at establishing security, stability, and resolving conflicts in the African continent.

This commitment resulted in the historic Jeddah Agreement for Peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Moreover, negotiations between conflicting parties in Sudan resumed in Jeddah, aiming to reach a political agreement that ensures security, stability, and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, is participating in this Summit. He is accompanied by his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey.

