Seven Togolese peacekeepers killed in Mali

A Togolese peacekeeper from the Minusma (Archives) © republicoftogo.com

Seven Togolese peacekeepers from Minusma* were killed on Wednesday in an improvised explosive device attack in Mali, announced Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations Deputy Secretary General in charge of peacekeeping operations.

“These crimes must not go unpunished,” he insisted.

A logistics convoy was going from Douentza to Sévaré. It struck an explosive device on the RN16, in the Bandiagara region.

In addition to the 7 dead, 3 serious injuries are to be deplored.

______

* UNITED NATIONS MULTIDIMENSIONAL INTEGRATED STABILIZATION MISSION IN MALI

