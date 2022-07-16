Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

Several victims to deplore

What happened in several villages in the prefectures of Kpendjal and West-Kpendjal (Savannah Region) ?

Unidentified armed individuals carried out coordinated and complex attacks © republicoftogo.com

What happened in several villages in the prefectures of Kpendjal and West Kpendjal (Savannah Region) ?

The army provides details on Saturday.

‘Unidentified armed individuals carried out coordinated and complex attacks in several villages. As soon as the alert was given, a detachment of the Togolese Armed Forces quickly converged on the scene; which made it possible to stop the murderous madness of these individuals and to limit the loss of human life and material damage, ”says the army press release.

The attack “caused deaths and injuries”.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Togo join Commonwealth

Togo join Commonwealth

Gabon and Togo joined the Commonwealth on Saturday, becoming the latest nations with no historic ties to Britain to enter the English-speaking club headed by Queen Elizabeth II.

The qatari Amir receive President of Togo

The qatari Amir receive President of Togo

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Monday in Doha President of the Togolese Republic Faure Gnassingbe on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate to the Qatar Economic Forum.

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.