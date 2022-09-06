Rubriques

Silencing the Guns

In its efforts to continue the “Silencing the Guns” initiatives throughout the year and beyond, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), will commemorate the 2022 Africa Amnesty Month (AAM), for the surrender and collection of illicit weapons, from 5 to 6 September 2022, in Lomé.

The commemoration aims to encourage civilians to voluntarily surrender illicit weapons in their possession on condition of anonymity and immunity from prosecution. 

Moreover, it also aims to promote disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) programmes, as well asto encourage the participation of African civil society – including the youth and women, non-governmental organizations, faith-based organizations, the private sector, and the media to promote the surrender of illicit firearms by civilians during the AAM, among others. 

The commemoration will include a symbolic destruction of collected illicit weapons by the Government of Togo in Lomé. 

