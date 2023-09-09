Rubriques

Sincere condolences from Togo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, has conveyed the deepest condolences of the Togolese government and people to the Moroccan population after the dramatic earthquake that occurred overnight in the kingdom.

“May Allah receive the souls of the deceased in peace and bring comfort to the families of the victims,” said Mr. Dussey.

In the night of Friday to Saturday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale and whose epicenter was located in the province of Al-Haouz, southwest of the city of Marrakech, struck the country.

The provisional toll as of this Saturday morning is very heavy, with at least 1.040 people killed and hundreds injured. In the medinas and in the mountains, the material damage is impressive.

The earthquake were felt throughout the country, including in Casablanca, more than 200 km north of Marrakech.

