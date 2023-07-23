Sudan: A first step towards peace

The war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohammad Hamdane Dagalo and the regular Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane has been raging for almost four months.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 600,000 who have fled abroad.

The fighting has spread to all parts of the country, including Darfur, the western region of Sudan.

On Saturday, at least 20 civilians were killed in clashes in Darfur and El-Obeid, a city in the neighboring Northern Kordofan state.

Togo, which has a long tradition of mediation in Africa, has decided to host talks between all parties to the conflict in Darfur in Lomé on Sunday and Monday (July 23-24).

The talks will bring together the belligerents and the civil society.

The goal of the talks is to provide Darfur's leaders with a forum to discuss the effects of the war and find ways to mitigate them.

A peaceful Darfur could open the way for a negotiated solution to the conflict in Sudan.

The Lomé talks do not replace the peace talks currently being held by Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Nations.

Togo is far from the conflict in Sudan, but its past experience in mediation gives it some weight to try to end the war in Sudan.