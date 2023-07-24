Consultations between Sudanese Darfurian stakeholders conclude in Lomé on Monday

Togo's diplomacy has taken the initiative to start a dialogue in the country, which has been the victim of a civil war since April.

The Togolese authorities congratulated themselves on having helped to gather the different Darfurian parties. This is already a good start.

"The Lomé meeting is not a mediation or negotiation. It is a consultation between Sudanese," Togo's foreign minister stressed.

Negotiations are underway between the Sudanese factions with Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Nations.

"The best friend is the one who tells you the truth. So let me tell you that for a return to peace in Sudan, the principle must be Sudan first. You must continue to work in the interests of the people, and not for your own interests," Robert Dussey told the delegations present in the Togolese capital.

As for the discussions, no details have been provided at this stage.

However, it is still too early to table on concrete progress.