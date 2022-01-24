Tehran seeks comprehensive development of relations with Togo

On Monday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi met with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey.

During the meeting, Raisi said that African countries have rich and talented natural resources, as well as minerals and human resources.

“Tehran seeks comprehensive development of relations with African countries, including Togo, to serve the common interest of the two nations,” the president remarked.

Stating that throughout history Westerners have mainly sought to colonize and exploit the African continent and today they are pursuing their desires and interests in various forms, the president said the efforts of the people of Africa to maintain their independence are valuable and their success depends on emphasis on national and cultural identity and resistance to extravagance.

The president added, “African countries have the necessary capacities for development and prosperity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence, progress and welfare of the African people.”

For his part, the Togolese foreign minister stressed that his country wants to establish wide-ranging and comprehensive relations with Iran. “Lomé trusts Tehran's approaches in the development process of relations, and hopes that the policies of development of economic cooperation with Africa boosts through mutual partnership.”

Condemning the West's tough sanctions against independent states and nations, the Togolese foreign minister stressed, “We seek joint cooperation with Iran to activate our capabilities and mutual interest.”