Terrorism: Strategic alliance between France and Togo

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, the French Secretary of State in charge of Development, Francophonie, and International Partnerships, completed a 24-hour visit to Lomé on Saturday. 

Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé and Chrysoula Zacharopoulou © DR

On Saturday morning, she met with Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé, the Prime Minister. 

According to French sources, the discussions focused on the security situation in the Savanes region. 

This area, bordering Burkina Faso, has been the target of several terrorist attacks. 

The government's response is both security-focused and social. An Emergency Plan, to which France and Europe are contributing, was launched several months ago to assist a disadvantaged population that could be vulnerable to jihadist recruitment if nothing is done. 

This is why it is necessary to develop this region and provide job opportunities for its inhabitants. 

