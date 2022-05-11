Terrorist attack in Togo

A terrorist attack killed 8 people in the canton of Kondjouaré, border between Togo and Burkina Faso, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.

Terrorist elements, estimated at 60, carried out a complex attack on the advanced operational post of Kpinkankandi.

During the attack the reinforcements which were moving on the combat zone would have jumped on an IED (improvised explosive device).

The provisional report shows 8 soldiers killed, 13 wounded, a damaged Mamba type armored vehicle and a burnt jeep.