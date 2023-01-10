Thanks to the Malian authorities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, was received on Monday by the president of the Malian transition, Assimi Goïta. A protocol visit whose purpose was to thank, on behalf of President Faure Gnassingbé, the local authorities for the grace granted to the 49 Togolese soldiers.

They returned to Abidjan on Saturday night.

Togo played an active mediation role in this complicated matter.