The qatari Amir receive President of Togo

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Monday in Doha President of the Togolese Republic Faure Gnassingbe on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate to the Qatar Economic Forum.

Faure Gnassingbe and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani © QNA

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways of developing them in various fields, especially trade and investment, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Environment and Forest Resources, Foli-Bazi Katari, Minister of Investment Promotion Rose Kayi Mivedor, and Minister of Digital Economy, Cina Lawson, according to local sources.

