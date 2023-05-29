The Togolese president congratulates Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on Sunday in the second round of the presidential election. He obtained 52.3% of the votes, while his opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu received 47.7%, according to provisional results.

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, congratulated Mr. Erdogan on his 'brilliant re-election' on Monday.

‘By continuing to foster friendship between our peoples, we will work together to strengthen the cooperative relations between Togo and Turkey, and to diversify our exchanges,’ wrote the President of Togo.