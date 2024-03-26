Rubriques

Togo adopts a new constitution

Togolese lawmakers adopted a new constitution on Monday, moving the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system.

Togolese lawmakers adopted a new constitution on Monday, moving the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system and giving parliament the power to elect the president of the small West African country.

The president will be chosen "without debate" by lawmakers "for a single six-year term", and not by the public, according to the new text.

The vote comes less than a month before the next legislative elections in Togo, but it is not yet known when the change -- which was approved with 89 votes in favour, one against and one abstention -- will come into force. 

