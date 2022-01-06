Rubriques

Togo cocoa exports fell 47% in 2020/2021

Togo exports cocoa to Morocco, Germany, France, Italy and Israel © republicoftogo.com

Togo's cocoa beans exported in the just-ended 2020/2021 crop season fell 47% from the prior season, the country's Coordination Committee for Cocoa and Coffee, or CCFCC, said late Wednesday.

The CCFCC said 5,400 metric tons of the beans were exported in 2020/2021 season, compared with 10,200 tons the season before.

Though a small producer, Togo exports cocoa to Morocco, Germany, France, Italy and Israel, according to industrial and government figures.

Robusta coffee fell by 4%, compared with output of the season before, according to the Coordination Committee for Cocoa and Coffee (CCFCC).

The country produced 2,400 metric tons of robusta coffee in the 2020/2021 season, down 4% from 2,500 tons of the beans produced in the season prior, the CCFCC said in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Enselme Gouthon.

He blamed unstable weather conditions and the instability of the international market.

