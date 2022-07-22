The Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, proceeded on Thursday in Dakhla, to the inauguration of the consulate general of the Togolese Republic.

'Togo has always been a credible voice on the Moroccan Sahara issue at the level of regional and international bodies’, said MFA Bourita. He also indicated that ‘Togo has always supported Morocco regarding the Sahara issue and the preservation of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and its national unity.’

This diplomatic representation reinforces the historical relations and strong ties between the two Heads of State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic, especially as it gives concrete expression to their friendship and shared visions regarding bilateral relations and the future of the African continent (…)’, said Nasser Bourita.

For his part, Robert Dussey said that the opening of the consulate ‘expresses support for the territorial integrity and national unity of Morocco."

On this occasion, Morocco's and Togo's FMs signed an agreement on the abolition of visas for the benefit of Moroccan and Togolese nationals, holders of ordinary passports.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Ambassador Director General of AMCI (Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation), Mohamed Methqal.

With this new inauguration, the number of consulates opened in the southern provinces increased to 27 (15 in Dakhla and 12 in Laayoune).