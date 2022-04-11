Rubriques

Togo postpones Lomé Conference

The ministerial conference on political transitions and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel and West Africa scheduled for April 21 in Lomé has been postponed.

No new date announced © republicoftogo.com

A new date has not been announced at this time.

This meeting was to discuss the issue of transitions in countries that have experienced recent coups (Mali, Guinea, Burkina-Faso) and the fight against terrorism in a region plagued by jihadist violence.

