Togo postpones Lomé Conference
The ministerial conference on political transitions and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel and West Africa scheduled for April 21 in Lomé has been postponed.
A new date has not been announced at this time.
This meeting was to discuss the issue of transitions in countries that have experienced recent coups (Mali, Guinea, Burkina-Faso) and the fight against terrorism in a region plagued by jihadist violence.