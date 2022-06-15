Rubriques

Togo protects its northern border

Togo's government on Monday declared a "state of security emergency" in its northern border region to give the armed forces more flexibility to deal with the threat of jihadist attacks.

Eight Togolese were killed in May in a northern town near the border with Burkina Faso © DR

Eight Togolese were killed in May in a northern town near the border with Burkina Faso, in an attack claimed by Mali-based Al-Qaeda militants.

Jihadist groups in the Sahel nations have been expanding and increasingly threatening the coastal West African states of Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Togo.

Government spokesman Akodah Ayewouadan told reporters the measure would last three months and could be extended by the national assembly.

Armed incursions by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) organization from troubled Sahel nations have also threatened Ghana and Ivory Coast, strengthening fears of a southward push towards the Gulf of Guinea.

