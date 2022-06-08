Togo to open a consulate in Dakhla

Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, met in Rabat, on June 7, his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, on the sidelines of his participation in the first ministerial meeting of African Atlantic States.

Mr Dussey reiterated Togo’s support for Morocco's territorial integrity

He expressed Togo's support for the pursuit of a lasting solution that preserves the territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the exclusive aegis of the UN and in compliance with Decision 693 of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in July 2018.

Regarding Morocco-Togo cooperation, the two FMs lauded the opening of the Kingdom's Embassy in Lomé in October 2021 and the appointment of the Head of the Moroccan Diplomatic Mission in April 2022.

On this occasion, Togo's top diplomat announced the forthcoming opening of his country's Consulate General in Dakhla (Western Sahara).