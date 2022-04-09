Rubriques

Togolese will be able to go to Mecca

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it would allow one million Muslims, Saudis or from around the world, to participate in the hajj pilgrimage this year.

Saudi Arabia has lifted Covid restrictions © republicoftogo.com

Pilgrims must be vaccinated and present a negative PCR test

This announcement will allow several thousand Togolese to make the pilgrimage this year.

They had been 2225 in 2019.

