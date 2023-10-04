Rubriques

Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Faure Gnassingbé

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted that he was pleased to observe political and economic transformations in Africa, and emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding ties with the countries of the continent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev © DR

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Togo, in this regard, the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The Presidents discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics and agricultural spheres, as well as issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations.

