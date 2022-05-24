United Nations tribute to Togolese peacekeepers

UN Headquarters will observe the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

Secretary-General António Guterres will lay a wreath to honour the nearly 4,200 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948 and will preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal will be awarded posthumously to 117 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers, who lost their life serving under the UN flag last year.

Among the peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously are eight from Togo: Captain Biguilinibe Wodjo, Sgt. Assimah Abalo, SCH Dosseh Amedekouva, SCH Toi Gmaro, CCH Essoyo-Mawe Lemou, 1°CL Mawe Awereou, SGT Padaki Poyodi and SGT Atcham Tetena who all lost their lives while serving with the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Togo is the 16th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently deploys nearly 1,100 military and police personnel to the UN operations in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, South Sudan and Western Sahara.